Shop Shenango Valley Day aims to bring traffic to struggling businesses

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Local shops and merchants in the Shenango Valley are hoping a new holiday shopping idea will help struggling businesses that have been hurting because of the pandemic.

A number of stores and restaurants are teaming up with the local Chamber of Commerce to promote “Shop Shenango Valley Day” this Saturday.

Recently, events like the annual holiday parade in Hermitage had to be canceled because of concerns over crowds and the coronavirus.

But now, organizers are hoping a day of local shopping — topped off by a fireworks display Saturday night — will bring the crowds back safely.

“But it’s just another way to, just really again, think outside the box. OK, let’s get these fireworks that will draw people here. Hopefully, they’ll stop at a shop. Hopefully, they’ll get some curbside and take it home. Now we have just helped attracted people to this area,” said Sherris Moreira, executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Holiday entertainment that’s part of the event includes Kraynak’s ChristmasLane, 2525 E. State St., Hermitage, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; a wide variety of sales and specials at the Shenango Valley area shops and restaurants; and a drive-thru Holiday Lights Display in Buhl Park starting at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 6 p.m. over the Avenue of 444 Flags/America’s Cemetery (2619 E. State St). The fireworks can be observed from anywhere along the E. State Street corridor. Hermitage officials encourage people to watch them safely socially distanced in their vehicles.

Businesses participating in Shenango Valley Shop Around will have giveaways through Dec. 23. The community-wide holiday gift giveaway is already at $3,500 worth of prizes and growing.

Check the Facebook event page for other shops and their prizes.