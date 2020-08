A shooting victim showed up at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown early Thursday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A shooting victim showed up at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown early Thursday.

Police say the shooting was first reported at about 4:30 a.m. The victim said it happened while they were walking near Southern Boulevard and East Judson Avenue.

The victim said a car pulled up and a gunman jumped out and opened fire.

The victim told police they didn’t recognize the shooter.

Police have not identified the victim but said that person is in stable condition.