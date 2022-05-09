YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police collected at least two casings from a semiautomatic rifle early Sunday from what was described as a shootout that injured three women, the most recent of several shootings where rifles were used.

The three were wounded after a spate of gunfire broke about 2:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Samuel Avenue. In front of 619 Samuel Ave., police found a pickup truck damaged by gunfire, and at the same address police found casings in the driveway, reports said.

All three victims are being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Casings stretched up the block beginning at 619 Samuel Ave. That is the same house where Persayus Davis-May, 10, and three others were wounded early Aug. 18. That case, which also saw another man killed and another man wounded on Palmer Avenue, is still unsolved.

Almost a year before Davis-May was killed, a man was wounded on the front porch of the home by someone using an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle. The man survived. Police arrested a suspect and although a grand jury indicted him on a weapons charge, they declined to indict him for the actual shooting.

Victims in three of the last four shootings in the city were wounded in shootings that involved semiautomatic rifles.

About 1 a.m. April 26, two men were wounded while pumping gas at a 3200 Market St. gas station. Later that same day a man was killed and two others wounded, including a 3-year-old girl, after a car they were driving in was riddled with bullets in the 3800 block of Mohawk Ave. Police have yet to make an arrest in that case.

About 10:30 a.m. April 28, a man was wounded at Hudson and West Indianola avenues in a shooting where at least 30 rounds were fired. That case is also open.

During the same time frame as those shootings, several houses were shot up early April 27 on South Jackson Street on the East Side. No one was injured in those shootings, but police collected 59 shell casings from AK-47s and AR-15-type semiautomatic rifles.

Additionally, a 17-year-old was wounded in February inside a house on West Delason Avenue. He was shot up by someone using a semiautomatic rifle.

On Sunday, police were first called to a house in the 700 block of Miller Street, where a woman there was screaming in pain from bullet wounds to her leg and foot. There was a bullet hole in an SUV in front of the victim’s house and there was blood spatter inside the vehicle, reports said.

The victim told police she was driving west on Samuel Avenue when the gunfire broke out and she drove to her mother’s house on Miller Street, where police were called.

At the hospital, a woman who said she was at a nearby gas station told police she heard gunfire and drove to Samuel Avenue to see what was going on when she was hit in the leg.

A third woman was also shot but a narrative for her injuries was not available.

Chief Of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said it appears all three victims had no ties to the gunfire. He said detectives are trying to figure out what started the shooting in the first place.