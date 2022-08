(WKBN) – According to a Pennsylvania court website, Damian Bradford was held for court on the charges he had following an attempted robbery and shootout in Aliquippa late last month.

Bradford is charged with attempted criminal homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault, among others.

He is being held on an $800,000 bond in the Beaver County Jail.

Bradford’s next scheduled court appearance will be on October 19.