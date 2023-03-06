YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who is free on bond after being charged with a January shooting was arrested over the weekend on a gun charge.

Leland Love, 21, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Love was driving a car that was pulled over about 2:05 a.m. Sunday at East Lucius Avenue and Gibson Street for an improper turn.

Police could smell marijuana in the car and Love told officers he had just smoked marijuana, reports said. Police searched the car because of the marijuana smell and found a .40-caliber handgun and a bag of marijuana on the floor, reports said.

At first, Love said he had no convictions that would bar him from having a gun before telling police he had been charged with felonious assault.

Love is free on $20,000 bond he posted after his Jan. 11 arraignment in municipal court after he was arrested for a shooting earlier that morning at a home on Edwards Avenue.

Police learned that the woman was vandalizing a car in the backyard of a home and that Love had fired several shots at her, Simon said. Love was arrested, and police recovered several shell casings as well as the gun officers believe was used in the shooting.

The woman was grazed by a bullet. Love was charged because there was no self defense claim, police said.

The case was bound over to a common pleas court and Love was indicted in February by a grand jury. The case is still pending.