WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and EMS personnel are at the Waffle House on Salt Springs Road after a shooting victim showed up there.

It is unclear how he got there however Youngstown police have joined McDonald and Weathersfield police.

Several children and family members are milling around the parking lot, some hugging and crying.

An ambulance took the man to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Several people who were inside had their cars blocked in by emergency vehicles and couldn’t leave. One man said he had to visit his wife in the hospital and an officer told him if he could find a way to squeeze his car out he was welcome to leave. The man was able to leave.

Noelle Simon-Coggins of Liberty was inside having breakfast for Mother’s Day when she said bedlam erupted inside the restaurant.

“Everybody started running and yelling and said, ‘call 911, someone’s been shot,’” she said.

Simon-Coggins said she never heard any gunfire.

“I was just sitting here eating and everyone started yelling,” she said.

This story is still developing, check back for updates here.