Shooting on south side of Youngstown leaves one dead, one in hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead following a shooting on Youngstown’s south side Tuesday night.

Youngstown police were called to Cleveland Street off of Glenwood Avenue, saying it happened a little before 9 p.m.

A man in his 20s is dead.

A teenage girl was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

There was a car on Cleveland Street that was shot up, and police placed markers where they found shell casings.

Police are not telling us right now exactly what happened.

