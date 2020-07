YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Liberty Township police are investigating a shooting that happened early in the morning on Monday, July 6, in Youngstown.

Police on the scene say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times in the leg outside of an apartment on Hadley Ave. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Liberty Police are handling the investigation.