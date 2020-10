It happened shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Edwards and High streets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Youngstown Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Edwards and High streets.

Youngstown police said one man was shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

We are working to learn more about what happened and will bring you updates when we have them.

More stories from WKBN.com: