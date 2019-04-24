Shooting during Sharon home invasion sends 2 men to the hospital Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - Sharon police are looking for answers after two men were shot and taken to hospitals.

They're calling it a home invasion robbery that led to two men getting shot, including a 26-year-old who lived at the house on Linden Street.

It all happened before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police said three armed men walked right into the home.

"It was early in the evening. The house was open so they were able to walk in, basically ambush the residents," said Sharon Police Capt. Travis Martwinski.

Investigators said witnesses described the 26-year-old struggling with one of the suspects over the gun.

"One of the people inside the home was able to obtain that firearm and discharge his weapon. We're unsure if that shot is what struck one or both of the persons that were hit," Martwinski said.

That man was driven to Sharon Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Investigators said the other man who was shot is a 21-year-old from Farrell. Police went to UPMC Horizon when he was brought there with a gunshot wound and other serious injuries.

At last check, the 21-year-old was in critical condition.

"We were able to confirm that we believe these two incidents, both persons, are definitely related to the same case," Martwinski said.

Investigators said they don't have a motive for the robbery but they're working to identify the two other suspects.

"We have a few leads we're tracking down," Martwinski said. "We're confident that we'll be able to place a few names to the suspects."