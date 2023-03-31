YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a 2022 shooting death has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Judge Maureen Sweeney made the ruling today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after a half hour hearing for Jamiyah Brooks, 19.

Brooks is accused of the January 2022 shooting death of Isiah Helms, 22.

Helms’ body was found Feb. 2, 2022, in a cemetery at Liberty Road and Wardle Avenue. Helms was last seen early Jan. 30, 2022, getting into a car in a parking lot at the Plaza View Apartment Complex.

Police have not release a motive for Helms’ death nor how they received the information on where to look for him.

Brooks was found incompetent in December and placed in the Heartland mental health facility so he his competency could be restored.

Assistant Prosecutor Patrick Fenning said Heartland informed the court March 3 that Brooks’ competency has been restored and that he can assist in his own defense.

Dr. James Pontau of Heartland testified via Zoom that he could tell Brooks understood his rights because of tapes he listened to of phone calls Brooks was on while he was in the county jail.

Because he can understand his rights also shows he can assist in his own defense, Pontau said.

A trial date has not been set for Brooks but he does have a pretrial hearing set for April 11.