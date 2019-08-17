Shooters can visit Bristolville range for free Saturday

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A shooting range in Bristolville will be free of charge Monday as part of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Free Range Day.

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 17, the shooting range permit requirement is waived at all Division of Wildlife Class A, B and C shooting ranges.

That includes the range at Grand River Wildlife Area, located at 6693 Hoffman Norton Rd. in Bristolville.

New shooters can also get hands-on instruction from certified instructors. Staff can provide equipment, ammunition, as well as ear and eye protection, free of charge.

The following other ranges will also have staff on-site for instruction:

  • Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt., Sterling
  • Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw
  • Cardinal Shooting Center, 3389 County Road 225, Marengo
  • Indian Creek Wildlife Area 4258 Snowhill Road, Fayetteville. Follow the signs to the shotgun range on Campbell Road (from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Free Range Day is being offered as part of the National Shooting Sports Foundation Inc.’s National Shooting Sports Month. A complete list of range facilities is available at wildohio.gov.

