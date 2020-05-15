Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Shirts of encouragement donated to all Mercy Health workers in the Valley

Local News

A behavioral and health specialist will be giving the workers the shirts along with a debriefing exercise

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While honoring National Hospital Week, two groups found a way to uplift those on the front lines of COVID-19.

Mercy Health Youngstown and Sherman Creative Promotions came together to donate encouraging T-shirts to every Mercy Health worker in the Mahoning Valley.

On Friday, members involved said they are glad to show that there are locals in the Valley who care about them.

“This pandemic has affected everyone in some way or another. The support really demonstrates exactly what these shirts say, that we are stronger together and together we’re going to get through this,” said Jennifer Stefanak from Mercy Health Youngstown.

Stefanak said a behavioral and health specialist will be giving the workers the shirts along with a debriefing exercise.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com