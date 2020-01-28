Sherrod Brown, senators seek response to public safety concerns during coronavirus outbreak

The group sent a letter to the Department of Health, requesting updates on their response

(WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown and 30 of his colleagues say they want to know what the U.S. Department of Health is doing to keep people safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

The group sent a letter to the Department of Health, requesting updates on their response. In the letter, senators asked for information on what steps are being taken to keep families safe.

They also asked for information about the disease, including severity, confirmed cases and vaccines.

“Americans should know that is a potentially very serious public health threat, but at this point, Americans should not worry for their own safety,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

The Department of Health says five cases have been confirmed in the U.S. while China has reported more than 4,500.