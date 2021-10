YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressman Tim Ryan will be campaigning in Youngstown Friday morning.

They will hold a press conference to talk about the Senate race. Ryan is running for the seat of Senator Rob Portman, who is retiring.

Earlier this week, Brown publicly endorsed Ryan for his campaign.

It’s set for 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Operating Engineers Hall on McClurg Road.