Sheriff’s Office releases description of man involved in ‘attempted abduction’ in Columbiana County

Investigators say the man tried to grab a 12-year-old girl, but her Dobermann bit the man and she was able to run away

FAIRFIELD TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office has a description of the man involved in what investigators are calling an attempted abduction on Columbiana Waterford Road.

The man was described as 6-feet tall, in his 30s, “dirty-looking” and driving a red two-toned pickup truck from 1973-1976.

The truck was captured on local business’s surveillance video.

The incident happened Saturday, May 15, a couple minutes after noon.

According to a 12-year-old girl, the man stopped at the end of the driveway, got out and tried to grab her arm.

The girl ran and her Dobermann that was with her at the time bit the man on the arm as she continued to run. The man then went back to his truck and drove off.

According to a report, the girl’s father waited until Monday to file a report because he didn’t feel like he had enough information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255.