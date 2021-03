Investigators are working to get a search warrant for the Knox Township home

KNOX TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Knox Township as a homicide.

Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said they are working to get a search warrant for the home on Homeworth Road.

He said they have a suspect in custody. He’s going to jail on a warrant for domestic violence.

McLaughlin said so far, he is not facing any charges.

