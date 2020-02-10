Sheriff’s office identifies Trumbull Co. Jail inmate who passed away this weekend

Investigators say the inmate had some sort of medical emergency after dinner Friday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office has identified an inmate who died over the weekend as 32-year-old Patrick White, Jr.

White was booked into the jail Thursday morning after appearing in court.

Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich said his stay at the facility was uneventful up until Friday after dinner.

“He finished his meal at the table downstairs, went up to his bunk area and was milling around, putting some things away, and then stepped away from there and a few steps later, some type of medical incident occurred and he collapsed,” said Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich.

White was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

The results of Monday’s autopsy are still pending and the sheriff’s office is still investigating.