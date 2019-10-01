Sheriff’s deputies: Man who escaped from ambulance on the run in Columbiana Co.

If you see William Swagger or know where he might be, call the sheriff's office at 330-424-7255

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is accused of assaulting an EMT and running out of the back of an ambulance.

William Swagger was last seen wearing a white t-shirt tied around his waist.

He is described as being 5’8″ tall with a husky build and blondish hair. Officials have not released a picture of him.

The sheriff’s office was holding him for Struthers police when he escaped.

Deputies said he ran toward the Elkton area.

If you see Swagger or know where he might be, call the sheriff’s office at 330-424-7255.