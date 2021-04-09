Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in Thursday’s Ellsworth Twp. shooting

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (WKBN) – Less than 24 hours after discovering the victim, Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies have a suspect in custody now for a shooting Thursday in Ellsworth Township.

“He was picked up at work, at his job in downtown Youngstown,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Sheriff Greene said 21-year-old Joshua Green is charged with felonious assault.

He said the 29-year-old victim is not being identified but was shot four times at this house on Leffingwell Road near Route 45. At this point, investigators are not sure of a motive.

“But we have certainly found enough evidence over the past 24 hours to end up picking him up and making an arrest of that individual,” Greene said.

Part of that investigation involved searching a home on Madera Avenue on Youngstown’s north side Friday morning where authorities say the suspect had been staying with his mother.

“We found beneficial evidence connected with this shooting,” Greene said.

While investigators won’t say what that evidence is, they do confirm the suspect and the victim have known each other for years.

For now, Joshua Green sits in the county jail without bond and is expected to appear in court late next week.