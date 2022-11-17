YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Mahoning County Commissioners work their way through the budget process for next year, they heard Thursday from the person running the county’s largest department.

Sheriff Jerry Greene told commissioners why he’s requesting close to $28 million dollars for next year, an increase of about 4.5%.

Greene said the department is being hard hit by rising health insurance costs, for both his own employees and for the inmates he houses in the jail.

“Just the medical for the inmates in the jail has gone up almost $1 million. The medical costs just for insurance with our employees,” he said.

Commissioners hope to have their budgets for both General Fund departments and those covered by the county’s Criminal Justice Sales Tax ready by early next month.