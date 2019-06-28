Sheriff says Mahoning County Jail’s body scanners have been successful

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said other counties have asked for demonstrations of their system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The full-body scanners at the Mahoning County Jail have been keeping contraband out of the jail for two years.

Every prisoner is scanned as they are booked into jail.

Deputies have found drugs, weapons and other banned items on and inside prisoners’ bodies.

County Sheriff Jerry Greene said the scanners prevent dangerous items from getting into the cell blocks.

“From marijuana to heroin to fentanyl, and one of the funny things that always happens is we seem to sometimes find drugs on the floor right next to the scanning machine, and we just don’t know how it got there,” he said.

The sheriff said other counties have been asking for demonstrations of the scanners. They’re looking at using the Mahoning County system in their jails.