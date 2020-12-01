Sheriff looking to identify man accused of dumping cat in Canfield Twp.

Surveillance video shows a man pulling up to the dumpster in an SUV and putting something inside

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying a man who deputies say put a cat in a dumpster in Canfield Township.

The incident happened Sunday in the area of US-224 and Palmyra Road.

Police say a tabby cat was placed into a dumpster there. It was found alive the next day but later died.

Surveillance video shows a man pulling up to the dumpster in an SUV and putting something inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 480-5051.

More headlines from WKBN.com: