Sheriff explains helicopter activity in Columbiana County

The helicopters are being used by Ohio Edison for transmission line inspections

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is letting neighbors know about some helicopters they may notice in the skies above the county.

In the coming weeks, two Haverfield helicopters will be in the area doing inspections on transmission lines for Ohio Edison.

According to First Energy, an inspector on board the helicopter will take a look from top to bottom of each structure.

The helicopter will be moving very slowly along each of the transmission lines and will often be seen hovering.

First Energy says the inspections will take about eight weeks, if the weather is good.