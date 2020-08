It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Barrington and Orchard Park drives

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield police have confirmed that a child was hit by a stray bullet in Canfield Sunday evening.

According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated.

First News has a reporter on scene and are working to get more information.