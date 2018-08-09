Shepherd of the Valley holding job fair for nurses, aides

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Shepherd of the Valley is holding a job fair for direct care staff (nurses and aides).

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 21 at its corporate office, located at 5525 Silica Road in Youngstown. Open interviews will be conducted.

Jobs are available at Shepherd of the Valley's Boardman, Howland, Niles and Poland locations as well as its home health agency.

Shepherd of the Valley offers flexible hours, including mini shifts from 5 to 9 p.m. and eight- to 12-hour shifts.

You can view all available jobs and apply online at shepherdofthevalley.com.

For more information, contact Corporate Recruiter Kelly Kenyhercz Hall at 330-530-4038, ext. 2043 or kkenyhercz@shepherdofthevalley.com.