Shenango Valley Urban League presses for minorities to get COVID-19 vaccine

Trusted voices in minority communities need to be able to share accurate data on vaccines

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Chief Executive Officer of the Shenango Valley Urban League told Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Thursday that more needs to be done to show minority groups the vaccines available for battling the coronavirus are actually safe.

Doctor Erin Houston took part in a virtual conference call hosted by Casey to discuss why there is so much hesitancy and mistrust among communities of color to getting the vaccines.

She told Casey even though minority groups are told the vaccines are safe and effective, they see healthcare workers refusing to be inoculated.

“Having a vaccine that did come out quickly, although that is for everyone regardless of race, it came out quickly for all of us. I think that’s a piece about why the opting out of getting the vaccine by healthcare professionals isn’t really being talked about,” Houston said.

Casey says trusted voices in minority communities need to be able to share accurate data on the safety of vaccines to overcome misinformation being spread through social media and elsewhere.