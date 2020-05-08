Shenango Valley mall not reopening Friday due to state orders

Governor Wolf clarified that no indoor malls are allowed to open in the yellow phase

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – One area shopping center will not open its doors Friday.

The Shenango Valley Mall will not be opening with the rest of Mercer County.

On Wednesday, Governor Wolf clarified that no indoor malls are allowed to open in the yellow phase.

Pennsylvania Counties with a yellow designation reopen Friday, but the stay-at-home order is extended for RED counties.

Governor Tom Wolf made that announcement Thursday night, extending the order until June 4th.

In total, 24 counties will continue to reopen Friday, including Mercer and Lawrence Counties.

The governor is expected to announce the next round of counties moving to the yellow phase, later Friday.