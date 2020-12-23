Shenango Valley Mall area at center of new plan for Hermitage

Officials are working on creating a more vibrant city center that will attract new and current residents

(WKBN) – Hermitage officials are looking to make the city center more vibrant. To do that, they are updating zoning ordinances.

Updating the zoning ordinances is a part of a comprehensive plan update that hasn’t been done since 1991.

“We’ve been working on this project for a long time now, probably over a year on just zoning, but it came out of a year or two process on a new comprehensive plan for the city of Hermitage,” said Jeremy Coxe, assistant director of planning and development.

The new comprehensive plan is called Hermitage 2030 and they started working on it in 2017. City officials introduced the new zoning ordinance Dec. 16 and will hold a public hearing Feb. 1. A final vote will be conducted Feb. 24 during the board’s meeting.

Planners have involved the public, met with stakeholders, business leaders, and real estate agents to look at where they want the city to be in the next 10 to 15 years in terms of development, business growth, transportation and housing.

“One of the big things out of the comprehensive plan and the zoning ordinance are looking at the city center, trying to create a vibrant, walkable, city center, that will be a destination point for not just the community but for the area,” Coxe said.

Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla said they had a 20-member steering committee helping with the plan. The members came from different age groups, professions and backgrounds. There were five core values and the primary one, or the one that got the most attention, was the city center. That’s where the Shenango Mall is located.

“Connective corridors, multi-modal pedestrian facilities,” Gulla said. “We want the center to have a mixed use, it’s still going to have retail and commercial,. We’d like to, hopefully, get some offices and some multi-family mixed in with that.”

The cost hasn’t been determined. They are still working with LRC out of Akron, who worked on a smaller development of about 14 acres where the Kohl’s plaza is located, so they have a good working relationship with them.

The situation is still fluid, but they know what they’d like to see done with the area to help make it more vibrant and attract people to the area for more than just shopping.

“I think the end goal is to make it an attractive place where people want to come and gather and shop and would be a center then that would be adjacent to our residential neighborhoods and eventually help us build up the residential base,” Gulla said.

