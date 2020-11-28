Shenango Valley highlights local businesses during Small Business Saturday

Businesses in Sharon and Hermitage are hoping for a boost in sales on Saturday

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s Small Business Saturday, a day designated to support local businesses.

Just like Black Friday, things will look a little different, especially for small businesses in Hermitage and Sharon that are used to having a big kick-off event to start the holidays.

John Kerins, of Tam O’Shanter Golf Pro Shop, talked about the business’s holiday sale. Tam O’ Shanter carries everything from golf equipment to women’s jewelry.

Men’s and women’s clothing is 30 to 50% off, Kerins said.

Studio C in Hermitage features handmade artwork, a lot of which is made by people with special needs. Among the items are Pieces of Love ornaments, which are made by masks from essential workers around the Valley.

Employees said the items at the shop make great Christmas gifts.

Gifted at Applegate opened last year in Sharon. The business offers gifts for men, women and children.

Jen Krezeczowski said it’s been tough amid the pandemic, but they’ve had a lot of support from the community.

There won’t be a big celebration this year. In past years, a tree-lighting ceremony was part of Small Business Saturday.

Sherris Moreira, executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, said to keep everyone social distanced, this year’s ceremony will be on a smaller scale. They will light the cherub downtown, which organizers say will represent unity.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Watch the above videos for more information on the small businesses.