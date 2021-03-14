Shenango Valley Girl Scouts find successful cookie sales despite pandemic

Cookie sales are up 33% this year for the Shenango Valley Girl Scouts

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sunday was the last cookie booth of the season for the Shenango Valley Girl Scouts. They had to change their strategy this year, but they think the cookie season was still a success.

The troop has set up drive-by booths so people can socially distance and still get their favorite cookies.

They’ve also added digital outreach in order to keep the yearly tradition going.

“The girls love doing these cookie booths. I mean, they like being out in the community. They like serving the community, and that’s really what, hopefully, we’re here to do,” said Misty Parshall, leader of Troop 27314.

“It’s really a good thing for all girl scouts, and I feel like it makes other people happy — not just to eat them. It’s just that they can also come and see all of us,” said Hanna Tonks, a girl scout in Troop 27314.

The seventeen members of the troop can now all go to horse camp this summer.