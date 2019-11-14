Shenango Twp. woman sentenced on 4 of the 104 animal neglect charges she faced

Pascutazz was charged after humane agents found 47 live dogs and 10 others dead inside her Shenango Township home

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Shenango Township woman who once faced over 100 charges of animal cruelty and neglect was sentenced on just four of the charges.

Linda Pascutazz was convicted of four counts of neglect of animals and was sentenced to 36 months of probation earlier this month. The other charges against her were withdrawn, according to court records.

As part of her sentence, she cannot own any animals unless an animal is prescribed by a medical provider for the benefit of her health, court records state.

She must also undergo mental health treatments and refrain from drinking alcohol.

Pascutazz was charged in May after humane agents found 47 live dogs and 10 others dead inside her Shenango Township home. Some of the dogs were pregnant.

Humane agents said the dogs were fed, but they hadn’t been given proper veterinary care.

The dogs were adopted out through the Humane Society of Mercer County.