Shenango Twp. woman arraigned on 104 animal neglect charges pleads not guilty

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) - The Shenango Township woman accused of neglecting close to 60 dogs in her home earlier this month told a judge she's not guilty of the 104 charges against her.

On Tuesday, 62-year-old Linda Pascutazz was arraigned in front of District Judge Daniel Davis in Mercer County Court on 10 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 94 counts of animal neglect.

Humane agents found 47 live dogs and 10 others dead inside a house on May 3.

The penalties she faces are up to seven years in jail for each of the 10 counts of aggravated cruelty and a $15,000 fine, plus a maximum of one year in jail for each of the remaining counts on top of a $2,500 fine for each.

Pascutazz wasn't arrested or arraigned until Tuesday because she had been undergoing a mental health evaluation at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

She is free on bond. However, the judge told her several times that she is not allowed back at her now condemned home on Grange Road or she'll be put in jail.

Humane agents say Pascutazz is staying with family and is not allowed to have, interact or be left alone with any animals.

Her preliminary hearing is set for June 13.

As for the dogs, six are still looking for homes and the dogs that were pregnant at the time of the raid are now under the care of a veterinarian in Pittsburgh. The puppies are due soon.