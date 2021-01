Just before 6 a.m. January 10, police said the pictured woman burglarized and stole multiple electronic devices from AT&T

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Township Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

Just before 6 a.m. January 10, police said the pictured woman burglarized and stole multiple electronic devices from the AT&T store located in the Busy Beaver Plaza.

Anyone with information one the crime is asked to contact Cpl. D. Lough at 724-654-2243.