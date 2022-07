SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Shenango Twp. Police are seeking help to identify suspects in multiple thefts from cars on Wednesday.

Police said they were notified of several thefts in the early morning hours on Wednesday in the Brookshire Drive area.

In their investigation, police have shared screenshots of security video showing two suspects.

Courtesy: Shenango Twp. Police Department

If you have any information on the pictured suspects, please call 724-654-2243.