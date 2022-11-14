SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township is already thinking ahead to some winter fun.

The township is installing a new ice rink in the township park.

The rink cost $16,000. It was part of a bigger recreational project funded through a state grant and ARP funds. There are also plans to add basketball and pickleball courts to the area.

It will be open for skate nights, fundraisers and hockey nights.

The rink will stay frozen longer than ponds and lakes in the area. Once there are three days of freezing temperatures, the township will add the liner and fill it.

“We have a lot of space up there, and we wanted to have something for the kids and the families to do in the wintertime, and I had seen some of these in different areas on a smaller scale,” said Tom Hubert, president of the Shenango Township supervisors.

Skate rentals are not available at the township, but skates aren’t required.

The township plans to have a tree-lighting ceremony around the rink at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the ice skating rink at the township park. There will be music, hot chocolate, and the community can decorate the tree.