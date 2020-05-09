Shenango Twp. Fire Department now equipped to handle serious medical emergencies

The goal is to have trained crews to provide basic life support while advanced ambulance crews are on their way

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Township Fire Department announced Saturday that it is now equipped to handle serious medical emergencies.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the new service is a result of hard work by the fire chief and others who have been attending Emergency Medical Responder training. They also worked to convert a utility vehicle into a “Quick Response” vehicle.

“In our more rural township, getting help to the scene as soon as possible is vital, as sometimes the ambulance has an extended time of arrival,” read the post.

The service is provided by volunteer firefighters and is free to residents.