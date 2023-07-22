SHENANGO TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover Saturday morning that caused the closure of the exit ramp.

Shenango Township firefighters were dispatched to the I-80 westbound exit ramp to 376 around 8 a.m. for a tractor-trailer rollover.

Courtesy of: Office of Shenango Township Fire Chief Facebook

Reports state the driver of the truck was stuck in the vehicle but only suffered from minor injuries and refused emergency transport.

The incident left some debris and fluid on the road that has since been cleared.

The ramp will remain closed until the tractor-trailer can be removed. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.