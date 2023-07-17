SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Shenango Township Fire Department was on the scene where a tree fell across a road and landed on power lines, knocking out electricity for some in the area.

Shenango Fire Station 79 was dispatched to Bethel Wilmington Road just before 1 a.m. for reports of a tree down on power lines.

Multiple fire crews blocked the road until PennDOT and Penn Power arrived at the scene.

Bethel Wilmington Road will be closed from Route 318 to Minner until the tree can be removed and power lines restored. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until then.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, there are approximately 21 without power in Shenango Township with power expected to be restored at 6 a.m.