SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — The ice skating rink is officially open and even bigger than last year.

Shenango Township announced Monday that the rink next to Hassell Pavilion is open to skaters and that it’s larger than last year.

It will remain open daily until 9 p.m. as long as the rink stays frozen. For the latest updates on the rink and its availability, check Shenango Township’s Facebook page.

There are two firepits available outside the rink and propane heaters in the pavilion to help keep warm.

The man-made rink first opened last year.