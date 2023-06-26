Courtesy of the Office of the Shenango Township Fire Chief

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police were on the scene of an accident on a major interstate.

A semi rolled over and blocked traffic on Interstate 80 West near mile marker one, according to a social media post from the Office of Shenango Township Fire Chief.

Lanes were blocked by the accident, but have since been cleared.

Officials had asked drivers to use caution in that area.

Police released no information as of Monday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Spencer Moorhead contributed to this article.