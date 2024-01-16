SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County are closed from the Ohio state line to Exit 4A (Interstate 376 East/New Castle) due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The highway is expected to reopen later today once the scene has been cleared, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up in the area surrounding the crash. Drivers should avoid the area.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.