SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The bridge that carries Route 318 over Interstate 376 in Mercer County is closed after being struck by a large truck.

In connection with the crash, Interstate 376 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 80 interchange to Exit 2 (Route 18, West Middlesex).

A truck bed appeared to be up when it hit the bridge.

Crews have since removed the truck, which is also damaged. There is debris in the roadway.

Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are on the scene, detouring vehicles. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

The Shenango Township police and fire departments are also on the scene.

WKBN is at the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.