SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The Interstate 376 westbound ramp to Interstate 80 eastbound has reopened after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involved a box truck, which rolled over on the side of the road.

Traffic was backed up in the area.

Police, firefighters, and an ambulance were on the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.