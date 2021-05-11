Shenango River goat project moving along; organizer says it’s been worth every penny

Organizers expect the work to be completed later this month

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – One of the organizers of an effort to bring goats to eat weeds and poison ivy along the banks of the Shenango River says it has been worth every penny.

A donkey has been keeping an eye on the 11 goats for the past couple of weeks as they eat their way from Connelly Boulevard toward W. Budd Street.

They were brought in by a non-profit group from the Pittsburgh area to clean up the river banks so they can be utilized.

“Tomorrow, somewhere in the afternoon, the goats are gonna be transferred to the canoe-launch side. So the fencing will be removed, the goats will be removed, but they won’t leave Sharon. They’ll just be on the other side of the Shenango River,” said Ann U’Halie, with the Sharon Beautification Commission.

The Sharon Beautification Commission, the Shenango River Watchers and the Shenango Valley Gardeners are sharing the $3,000 cost for the animals.

Organizers expect the work to be completed later this month.