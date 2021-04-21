Shenango Area School District to show support for superintendent injured in crash

District officials are asking the community to wear the school's colors of blue and gold on Friday

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Area School District is showing support for the superintendent who was injured in a crash with his son this past week.

District officials are asking the community to wear the school’s colors of blue and gold on Friday, or Shenango attire, in support.

According to the district, Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck and his young son have numerous extensive injuries. It’s anticipated that their recoveries will be a long process.

In addition to Blue and Gold Day, a donation drive will also be held. Students can bring in a monetary donation to school, with proceeds going to the Schreck family.