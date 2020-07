It begins at noon and will go until all 7,400 boxes of food have been handed out

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Another food giveaway for those living in the New Castle area is happening Wednesday, July 8.

The drive-thru event is taking place at the Shenango Area High School.

Inside you’ll find dairy products, frozen meals, dry goods and fresh produce.

The event is sponsored by the Jubilee Ministries International NOW Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.