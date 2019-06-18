New Sheetz coming to busy Boardman intersection next year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new Sheetz headed to one of Boardman’s busiest intersections by the end of next year. On Tuesday night, the township’s zoning board of appeals unanimously gave its approval.

It will go at the corner of Route 224 and Southern Boulevard on the site of Boardman’s former central fire station, across from the new getGo.

Some residents have asked for a moratorium on further development until Boardman can figure out its flooding problems. Sheetz representatives promised they would take steps to prevent further flooding.

“If you go through the whole set of criteria, I would challenge anyone to say that this won’t be an improvement over existing conditions,” said Sheetz Attorney Bruce Rinker.

The company’s representatives presented their plans to the Boardman Zoning Board of Appeals. The multi-million dollar, 6,000 square foot building will use 2.5 acres. There will be a drive-thru and six two-sided gas pumps on two islands.

“We’ve had a lot of flooding, even with some of the new things that have been built,” said Bobbi Terwilliger, who lives on Applewood Acres.

She was most concerned about how more development will impact Boardman’s flooding problems.

The people from Sheetz called the corner blighted, but Terwilliger said that’s OK.

“Personally, I would rather see a lot of rubble, rocks and weeds and no flooding, than have a nice building with flooding in the street and behind it.”

“There will be on-site water retention. Our engineers have not gotten to that point in the design,” said Sheetz engineer David Mastrostefano.

That water retention will be underground.

Chairman John Shultz said everyone on the board realizes flooding is a very sensitive issue, but added there will be more green space on the property than there is now.

Traffic control is also a concern. There will be only one driveway off Southern Boulevard. Board Member Patricia Brozik thought making a left heading north could be dangerous.

There will also be only one entrance off of Route 224.

“We really expect there will be a right in and right out only on Boardman-Poland Road. That’s still yet to be decided and that’s been one of the reasons we’ve had delays because we’ve tried to work through that issue of site intensity,” said.

In the end, Boardman’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted 5-0 to allow the Sheetz to be built. The township trustees have no say in the issue so the decision is final.