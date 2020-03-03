Sheetz in process of buying property in Boardman

The company still has to close on the property owned by the township but the plan to build a new Sheetz is coming along

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The plan to build a new Sheetz in Boardman is moving along.

Sheetz has been talking about building a store at the corner of Route 224 and Southern Boulevard, right across the street from getGo.

The hangup has been the building that housed Burkland Monuments. The business has since moved to Market Street and its former building is in the process of being sold to Sheetz now.

Sheetz still has to close on the property owned by the township.

Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree said they hope everything is ready to go by the end of the week.