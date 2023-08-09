BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire investigators are working to determine how a fire started that destroyed a van and shed.

It happened late Wednesday morning in the 5600 block of State Route 45 in Bristol.

Bristol Fire Capt. Chuck Hudak says someone at the home was going to wash the minivan when it rolled into the shed and caught fire.

Hudak says a motorcycle and two four-wheelers inside the shed were also destroyed.

Firefighters from Bristol, Champion, Farmington, and Bazetta all responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.